Madagascar down Kenya again in test match

Linet Moraa

Kenya Lionesses' Linet Moraa (centre) is tacked by Madagascar players during their 15s test match at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Makis were reduced to14 players and despite the numerical advantage, the Kenyans could not find a way back into the match.
  • Lionesses, who were handled by assistant coach Mitch Ocholla, have their national sevens players away in Japan for Tokyo Olympics.

A much-improved Kenya Lionesses fell to Madagascar's Makis 10-0 in their 15s test match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

