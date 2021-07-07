Last-gasp penalty earns Australia win over France in opening Test

Australia's Marika Koroibete.

Australia's Marika Koroibete (centre) is tackled by France's Demba Bamba (left) and France's Killian Geraci during the first of their three rugby union Test matches at Suncorp in Brisbane on July 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Patrick Hamilton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A polished Les Bleus looked headed for their first win on Australian soil in more than 30 years, only for victory to be snatched away at the death.
  • Winger Gabin Villiere scored two tries for France with Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Michael Hooper crossing for Australia.

Brisbane, Australia

