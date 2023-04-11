Laban Kipsang to captain Chipu in Barthes Trophy

Kenya Harlequin lock Laban Kipsang is new Kenya Under-20 rugby team skipper.

Kipsang will lead Chipu in the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy tournament that will run from April 22 to 30 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Head coach Curtis Olago named Kipsang in his squad of 28 players for the tournament that will feature eight teams including defending champions Zimbabwe.

Kipsang is among the five surviving players from the squad that settled for bronze last year.

Others are front row Brian Makaya from Mean Machine, Strathmore Leos’ second row Stanslaus Shikoli, Mwamba centre Felix Chacha and Kenya Harlequin winger Dave Mwangi.

William Otondi, who plays for Binghamton University in the USA, has also been named in the team and is due in the country on Saturday.

Kenya Under-20 rugby team pose for a photo at the KCB Sports Club on April 11, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“This is something fantastic...I feel much alive and good. I want to thank the technical bench and fellow players for their support and the opportunity,” said Kipsang, adding that they are ready to push all the way to the final.

“We have worked hard for the days we have been in camp to refine our set-pieces, mauls, scrums, lineouts and the backline, “said Kipsang, explaining that they know their opponents will come out strongly but they are ready for them

“ We shall handle our opponents equally and ruthlessly.”

With only seven days in camp and a virtually inexperienced side, Olago said they will have to be innovative and creative so as to outwit their opponents.

“Our opponents like Zimbabwe have been training for months and have participated in tournaments in Europe but we shall take them head-on,” said Olago.

“I have good coaches supporting me to analyze all our opponents.”

Kenya Under-20 rugby team coach Curtis Olago gestures during their training session at KCB Sports Club on April 11, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The Barthes Trophy returns to Nairobi for a fourth consecutive time.

Chipu, who were the defending champions, lost 16-5 against former champions Namibia in the semi-finals last year as Madagascar succumbed to Zimbabwe 32-3 in the other semi.

Zimbabwe went on to beat Namibia 19-14 in the final to lift the trophy as Kenya, the 2019 and 2021 champions, walloped Madagascar 49-15 to settle for bronze.

Other teams that will be in Nairobi are Uganda, Zambia, Tunisia and the Ivory Coast.

The tournament will be played on a knockout basis with the quarter-finals on April 22 followed by the semi-finals on April 26 and final on April 30.

The tournament, which serves as the Africa Under-20 Championship, will see the winner get the ticket to this year’s World Rugby Junior Trophy (WRJT), which also takes place in Nairobi in July this year.

Chipu Squad: