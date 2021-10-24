KRU to allow fans at Safari Sevens

Collins Injera

Kenya Shujaa winger Collins Injera on his way to score a try during their Safari Sevens Pool "C" match against Zambia at RFUEA ground on October 19, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Gangla noted that the ban on fans in stadiums led to “loss of atmosphere, loss of revenue and lower sponsorships due to minimal commercial opportunities"
  • Gangla observed that admission of fans into stadiums also means they will step up security measures
  • On Friday, KRU announced that this year's edition has attracted 12 men teams and four women teams

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Chairman Oduor Gangla has welcomed the government's decision to allow fans back into stadiums.

