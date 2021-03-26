KRU suspends Kenya Cup indefiinitely

KCB Rugby flanker Andrew Amonde (with the ball) is tackled by Kenya Harlequins winger Mark Wandeto (second left) and Joshua Chisanga (right) during their Kenya Cup match at RFUEA ground, Nairobi on March 6, 2021.

  • The league that resumed after 11 months on February 27 this year, was due to enter its fourth round on Saturday when President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all sporting activities as part of Covid-19 mitigation
  • The 2016 Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar had taken command of the league lead with 15 points, having won their three opening matches with bonus points


Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has suspended Kenya Cup rugby league matches until further notice.

