KRU seeks to popularise rugby in select primary schools

  • KKRU development coordinator Ronald Okoth said Kenyan rugby players usually have an average of two years playing time when they attain 18, which puts them at a disadvantage in the global arena
  • He pointed out that although Shujaa 7s team performs well, Kenya fails in 15s since senior players don't have enough exposure due to late introduction into the game
  • The pilot project targets 20 select counties by taking advantage of the new Competency-based Curriculum where learners will play inter-counties, regional and national games

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will this month introduce the sport in select primary schools so as to create a pool of quality local players for the 2026 Under-16 World Cup.

