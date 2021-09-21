KRU question choice of World Cup qualifiers venue

Kenya Simbas

Kenya Simbas players celebrate their win against Zambia during their  2023 rugby World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo said that they are disappointed in the way the process was handled, which denied African countries to host their own qualifier.
  • Odundo said that the union put in their bid after successfully hosting several championships this year.

Kenya has strongly protested Rugby Africa’s decision to host the 2023 Paris Rugby World Cup Africa qualifiers in France next year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.