KRU happy to welcome back full World Rugby Sevens Series season

Alvin Otieno

Kenya Sevens devastating ball carrier Alvin “Buffalo” Otieno (right) scores a try against Australia during their HSBC World Rugby Series Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium on December 14, 2019. Kenya won 12-7 to secure a Cup quarter-final berth.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The men’s Series will begin with two legs in Dubai (November 26-27) and Dubai (December 3-4) before heading to Spain for Malaga Sevens (January 21-23) and Seville Sevens (January 28-30)
  • The 16 men core teams after the Dubai events are Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, USA and Wales
  • South Africa will enter the 2021/22 Series as defending champions after claiming the 2021 title in Edmonton, Canada ahead of Kenya and Great Britain, in September

Kenya Rugby Union is happy the World Rugby Sevens Series is back to full 10 rounds after World Rugby announced dates and venues for the 2021/22 season on Tuesday.

