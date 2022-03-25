KRU hand Shamas players lengthy bans over assault

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Friday banned three Shamas Rugby Foundation players for a total of 14 years after finding them guilty of assaulting a referee.

KRU Judicial Panel made up of George Mbaye, Aggrey Chebeda and Duncan Ndegwa handed former internationals twin brothers James and Joseph Kang’ethe, who play at lock and eighthman, and flanker Julian Ouma, the sentences.

Joseph was handed a six-year ban while James got five-and-a-half years while Owino will stay away from the game for three years.

This follows an incident during the KRU Championship semi-final between Shamas and Catholic University Monks on Saturday at RFUEA grounds where the match referee Said Kenya was assaulted.

Monks won the match 9-5 to make a return to the Kenya Cup next season.

“The Kenya Rugby Union remains committed to the rugby values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect, and wishes to reiterate that it does not condone the intimidation or abuse of officials, players, fans or any members of the wider rugby fraternity,” said KRU secretary general Ian Mugambi after the ruling.