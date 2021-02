KRU changes Kenya Cup format as four teams withdraw

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has made changes to the Kenya Cup rugby league format following the withdrawal of four teams for various reasons.

The league, which kicks off on February 27 featuring eight teams, will be played on a home-and-away format of 14 match days.

Initially, the teams had been divided in two pools of six teams each.

The team that will accumulate the most points will win the league that is scheduled to end on May 29.

The teams set to battle are defending champions KCB Rugby, Kabras Sugar, Nakuru, Menengai Oilers, Blak Blad from Kenyatta University, Kenya Harlequin, Strathmore Leos and Masinde Muliro University (Mmust).

Teams that have withdrawn are Nondescripts, Impala, Homeboyz and Mwamba.

The teams expressed their inability to fulfill Covid-19 protocols and short time in preseason training.

"The 2021 season will not have relegation and promotion," said a statement from KRU, adding that there will be no fans allowed in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Kabras Sugar face-off with Kenya Harlequin in the Sisimuka Cup on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium. The match goes down at 2pm.

Kenya Cup 2021 fixtures

Saturday 27 February

Kabras Sugar v MMUST

KCB v Strathmore Leos

Menengai Oilers v Kenya Harlequin

Top Fry Nakuru v Blak Blad

Saturday 6 March

Top Fry Nakuru v MMUST

Blak Blad v Menengai Oilers

Kenya Harlequin v KCB

Strathmore Leos v Kabras Sugar

Saturday 13 March

MMUST v Strathmore Leos

Kabras Sugar v Kenya Harlequin

KCB v Blak Blad

Menengai Oilers v Top Fry Nakuru

Saturday 20 March

Menengai Oilers v MMUST

Top Fry Nakuru v KCB

Blak Blad v Kabras Sugar

Kenya Harlequin v Strathmore Leos

Saturday 27 March

MMUST v Kenya Harlequin

Strathmore Leos v Blak Blad

Kabras Sugar v Top Fry Nakuru

KCB v Menengai Oilers

Saturday 3 April

KCB v MMUST

Menengai Oilers v Kabras Sugar

Top Fry Nakuru v Strathmore Leos

Blak Blad v Kenya Harlequin

Saturday 10 April

MMUST v Blak Blad

Kenya Harlequin v Top Fry Nakuru

Strathmore Leos v Menengai Oilers

Kabras Sugar v KCB

Saturday 17 April

MMUST v Kabras Sugar

Strathmore Leos v KCB

Kenya Harlequin v Menengai Oilers

Blak Blad v Top Fry Nakuru

Saturday 24 April

MMUST v Top Fry Nakuru

Menengai Oilers v Blak Blad

KCB v Kenya Harlequin

Kabras Sugar v Strathmore Leos

Saturday 1 May

Strathmore Leos v MMUST

Kenya Harlequin v Kabras Sugar

Blak Blad v KCB

Menengai Oilers v Top Fry

Nakuru

Saturday 8 May

MMUST v Menengai Oilers

KCB v Top Fry Nakuru

Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad

Strathmore Leos v Kenya Harlequin

Saturday 15 May

Kenya Harlequin v MMUST

Blak Blad v Strathmore Leos

Top Fry Nakuru v Kabras Sugar

Menengai Oilers v KCB

Saturday 22 May

MMUST v KCB

Kabras Sugar v Menengai Oilers

Strathmore Leos v Top Fry Nakuru

Kenya Harlequin v Blak Blad