KRU Championship side Shamas sack coach, three players

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship side Shamas Rugby Foundation (SRF) has fired its coach Stephan Outtou and three forward players.

This follows an incident during their KRU Championship semi-final match against Catholic University Monks on Saturday at the RFUEA grounds where the match referee Said Kenya was assaulted.

The players SRF has terminated their services are former internationals twin brothers James and Joseph Kangethe, who play at lock and eighthman, and flanker Julian Ouma.

SRF founder Azim Deen said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision to terminate the services of the four was after deliberation by the management following the unfortunate events of Saturday.

Match referee Said Kenya blows the whistle during the KRU Championship semi-final match match between Catholic University Monks and Shamas on March 19, 2022 at the RFUEA grounds. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Referring to the four, Deen said: “The individuals mentioned above are no longer associated with the organization and are not allowed to conduct any businesses on behalf of SRF.”

Deen said SRF's culture doesn’t in any way promote or tolerate such behaviors.

KRU and Kenya Rugby Referees Association (KRRA) condemned the action where Kenya was beaten by the players at the end of the match. The twin brothers had been sin-binned in the 78th minute of the match.

“The Kenya Rugby Union strongly condemns the physical attack on center referee Said Kenya during the KRU Championship semi-final,” said KRU secretary general Ian Mugambi in a statement on Monday.

“This attack on the referee by three Shamas Rugby Foundation players goes against the spirit and values of the game,” explained Mugambi, adding there is no room for the abuse of match officials in Kenyan Rugby.

Mugambi said that a disciplinary process is underway and the outcome will be communicated once the process has been completed in line with World Rugby and KRU laws and regulations.

Mugambi said the judicial process will take place on Tuesday with the ruling made by Wednesday this week.

“The physical attack on one of our referees is an affront to the spirit and core values of the game of rugby,” said KRRA president Mwangi Karimi, who called on the union to punish the players and send a clear message to all and sundry.