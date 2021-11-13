Kenyans face uphill task against Namibia

Darwin Mukidza

Kenya Simbas' Darwin Mukidza is tackled during a training session at the RFUEA grounds on October 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:


  • Teams clash in Stellenbosch Challenge in South Africa on Sunday
  • Simbas were woeful during their last encounter in 2018, losing 53-28  

Kenya Simbas and Namibia’s Welwitschias will today renew their rivalry when they face off in the 15-a-side Stellenbosch Challenge 2021 rugby tournament at Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa from 5pm on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.