Kenyans face uphill task against Namibia

Kenya Simbas and Namibia’s Welwitschias will today renew their rivalry when they face off in the 15-a-side Stellenbosch Challenge 2021 rugby tournament at Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa from 5pm on Sunday.

Simbas’ head coach Paul Odera named his final squad on Friday and made five changes from the team that lost 85-17 against Carling Champions on November 6 in Pretoria. Namibia’s final team was also named on the same day.

Odera named George Nyambua in the starting line-up in place of Stephen Sakari who drops to the bench.

Sakari joins Brian Wahinya and new faces on the bench Ephraim Oduor, Peter Kilonzo and Brian Juma. Melvin Thairu, Bethwel Anami, Fidel Oloo, Barry Robinson and Derrick Ashiundu drop out of the match-day squad completely.

“We made the changes based on a number of reasons. Nyambua, who comes in as the starting blindside flanker has previously played against Namibia. He has power and experience,” said Odera.

“Wahinya covers both scrumhalf and flyback, and he’s also quicker than Robinson, so we are hoping that will give us a bit of an edge. Juma is excellent at the lineouts so it’ll be good to have him come in as an impact player.”

All other positions in the starting 15 remain as they were during the Carling Champions match.

Nyambua joins the experienced backrow that features his Kabras Sugar teammate and captain Daniel Sikuta alongside Joshua Chisanga of Kenya Harlequin.

Chisanga, who is one of the most experienced players on the team, said that Namibia always brings an exciting match against the Simbas.

“This Sunday, with this particular squad, I’m excited because the majority of them have never played Namibia before, but they are just as eager for the game just as much as we were in the past. I’m expecting nothing short of the best quality rugby,” he said.

Wahinya, who is in line to make his debut for the Simbas, could not hide his joy. He said: “I’ve worked hard for this opportunity and I’m grateful to be part of this team. Playing with this group of gentlemen is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am thankful to my coaches for moulding me and believing in me.”

The Namibian players to watch are Janco Venter and Wian Conradie who play for English Premiership sides Saracens and Gloucester, respectively.

Coach Allister Coetzee was quoted by the press in Namibia saying: “We don’t know much about our opponents; but we respect Kenya and Zimbabwe as rugby playing nations, and Brazil have done well against Canada in the Americas Cup.”