Kenya U-20s retain Barthes Trophy

Barthes Trophy

Kenya's Under 20 rugby side celebrate after retaining the Barthes Trophy after overpowering Madagascar 21-20 at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Federic Naina missed the conversion which would have handed Madagascar the trophy. This is the second straight year Kenya has bagged the Barthes Trophy after stunning heavyweights Namibia 21-18 in 2019 final in Ruaraka. 
  • In this year's tournament, Kenya hit Senegal 50-3 as Madagascar and  34-5 to set up a mouthwatering final. 

Kenya's Under 20 rugby side survived late scare before successfully retaining their Barthes Trophy after overpowering Madagascar 21-20 in an entertaining match held at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.