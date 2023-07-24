Kenya U-20 lads play Hong Kong in World Rugby Cup

Kenya hopes to atone for its poor run in World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Tuesday when they take on Hong Kong China in their last Pool “B” match at Nyayo National Stadium.

Chipu hopes for their first win after they lost to Samoa 34-25 and Spain 48-18 respectively to fall to the bottom of the four-team pool with one point.

Victory over Hong Kong China will place them third and an opportunity to battle for the fifth place playoff on Sunday. A loss will leave them contesting in the seventh place playoff.

“We hope to improve on our exit strategy that lacked against Spain with good territorial kicking, “said Chipu coach Curtis Olago, adding that his charges are keeping it positive and committed to playing well.

“The boys have kept on improving in every match and the more they are exposed, the more they improve,” said Olago, who has made a few changes to the side.

Olago has brought back Eddy Wambugu, who missed against Spain at fly half, replacing him with Faran Juma, who moves to full back. James Olela, who played as last man against Spain, now starts on the wing, relegating Raphael Wanga to the bench.

Alvin Mwamburi will operate from the midfield in place of the injured Felix Chacha.

Forward Brian Makaya and back James Tsinalo will make their first appearances of the tournament but off the bench.

Hong Kong China have made four changes to the squad that lost to Samoa 30-27 with hooker T. K Yamauchi replacing Jude Harding who moves to the bench with prop Dave Bennet coming in for Harry Browning, who will miss the match.

Dom Hedley has relegated flanker Fritz Mahn to the bench with Camil Cheung coming in at scrum half instead of Adam Baber.

Samoa and Spain will clash to decide the winner of Pool “B” where each team has 10 points each although the Spaniards top on better aggregate.

Scotland go into their last Pool “A” match against Uruguay as favourites, even though each team has two wins.

Scotland beat Zimbabwe and the United States of America 64-33 and 40-13 respectively while the South America team edged out USA 33-31 and Zimbabwe 51-14.

The inaugural winners of this competition in 2008, Uruguay finished fourth four years ago while Scotland, who are participating in the tourney for the first time, hopes to triumph and return to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship next year.

Kenya Chipu v Hong Kong China squad

15.Faran Juma, 14. Victor Odhiambo, 13. Alvin Mwamburi, 12. Mike Wamalwa (captain), 11. James Olela, 10. Eddy Wambugu, 9. Patrick Wainaina, 1. Geylord Ngasi, 2. George Otieno, 3. Mike Oduor, 4. Edmund Omondih, 5. Andy Cole Omolo, 6. Laban Kipsang, 7. Vincent Omondi, 8. Jacktone Omondi REPLACEMENTS 16. Jeremy Odhiambo, 17. Brian Makaya, 18. Raymond Chacha, 19. Stanslous Shikoli, 20. James Tsinalo, 21. Brian Mwendwa, 22. Spencer Davies, 23. Raphael Wanga

Tuesday fixtures:

USA v Zimbabwe (10am)

Kenya v Hong Kong China (12pm)

Spain v Samoa (2pm)