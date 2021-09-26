Kenya to face Germany in Edmonton 7s quarters

Kenya's Nelson Oyoo (front) is marked by an Ireland player during their Pool "C" match of the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • There is a possibility Kenya will meet Vancouver Sevens winners South Africa in the semi-final should they overcome Germany and the Blitzeboks see off Hong Kong in the other quarterfinal at 7.26pm.
  • The US will face Great Britain with Ireland taking on Canada in the other quarter-final matches.

Kenya Sevens take on Germany in the main Cup quarter-finals of Edmonton Sevens in Canada on Sunday at 7.04pm EAT.

