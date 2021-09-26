Kenya to face Germany in Edmonton 7s quarters

Kenya Sevens take on Germany in the main Cup quarter-finals of Edmonton Sevens in Canada on Sunday at 7.04pm EAT.

Shujaa stormed to their second consecutive quarter-final after blowing away Chile and Spain 38-5 and 26-12 respectively. However, Kenya would finish second in Pool “B” after they lost 19-14 to the United States of America in their final pool match.

William Ambaka touched down a brace of tries in the first half as Kenya, who landed six tries, led Chile 19-0 at the break to triumph.

Skipper Nelson Oyoo, Mark Kwemoi, Alvin Marube and Timothy Mmasi managed a try each as Kwemoi curled over two conversions. Daniel Taabu and Levy Amunga made a conversion each.

Felipe Brangier scored Chile’s consolation try. Oyoo, Billy Odhiambo and Kwemoi’s tries put Kenya 19-5 ahead against Spain at the break after Amunga’s two conversions. Then Kwemoi would complete his brace for Kenya with Amunga adding the extras for the victory.

Alberto Carmona and Andres Arnau got on the score sheet for Spain with Juan Martinez managing to convert once.

Malacchi Esdale and Kevon Williams landed to put the US 12-0 ahead at the break with Naima Fuala'au's conversion.

The Amunga converted Oyoo and Odhiambo’s tries to take the lead at 14-12 only for Martin Iosefo’s try to put the US in the lead again with Jerome Nale extras handing them victory.

It’s Kenya who stopped the US 19-14 in the Cup semi-final in the previous leg of Vancouver last weekend.

There is a possibility Kenya will meet Vancouver Sevens winners South Africa in the semi-final should they overcome Germany and the Blitzeboks see off Hong Kong in the other quarterfinal at 7.26pm.