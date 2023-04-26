Kenya sink Namibia to storm into U-20 Barthes Trophy final

Kenya came from behind twice to sink bitter rivals Namibia 24-13 and qualify for the final of Under 20 Barthes Trophy at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Chipu, as the Kenyan side is known, were made to sweat before getting on the scoreboard with a converted try just in time for halftime to lead 7-3 after spreading the ball well from a line-out near the Namibian five-metre zone.

But, Namibia, who led 3-0, replied with a converted try after second half got underway to retake the lead 10-7. Knock-ons let down Kenya in the first half but played the second half with purpose to emerge victorious.

Curtis Olago's charges will meet Zimbabwe in the final on Sunday.

The first semi-final was one-way traffic for Zimbabwe who ran out 60-6 wiinners against Tunisia.

Reigning champions Zimbabwe found it hard to get points on the scoreboard in the first 10 minutes after Tunisia started well.

Tunisia's Ahmed Riahi missed two penalties and Zimbabwe's Brendan Marume also missed one before the Junior Sables took control of the match with a brace of quick-fire tries.

From there, there was no stopping the rampant Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe and Tunisia were the highest scoring sides in the quarterfinals.

Zimbabwe mauled Cote d'Ivoire 55-0 as Tunisia thrashed Madagascar 54-16 in the quarter-final stage.

The second day of the eight-nation competition graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, began with fifth-place semi-final matches (ranking matches for positions 5-8) where Cote d'Ivoire (eighth in 2022) defeated Madagascar (fourth last year) 16-11 as Zambia (seventh in 2022) stunned Uganda (sixth last year) 21-13.

Zambians broke into song and dance after the historic win.

Cote d'Ivoire and Zambia will meet to decide positions five and six, while the last two spots will be contested between Uganda and Madagascar.

Previously called Rugby Africa Division 1 “A” Under-20, was named Barthes Trophy after the late World Rugby Regional Manager for Africa Jean-Luc Barthes who passed away in 2016.

The winner of this eight-nation tournament will qualify for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy slated for July 15-30 in Nairobi.

This year’s World Rugby U20 Trophy will bring together Kenya (hosts), Barthes Trophy champions or second-ranked team if Kenya wins the title (Africa), Scotland (relegated from the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2019), Hong Kong (Asia), Samoa (Oceania), Spain (Europe), Uruguay (South America) and North America winners between USA and Canada.