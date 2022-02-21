Kenya Simbas to play South African Currie Cup

Brian Tanga

Kenya Simbas' Brian Tanga (second right) during a training session at the RFUEA grounds on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Georgia lead the 2021-2022 Rugby European Championship by nine points from Romania and the top two finishers secure World Cup places.
  • Kenya and Zimbabwe are among eight countries playing in the 2022 Africa Cup in France from July 1 with the winners qualifying for the World Cup and the runners-up entering an inter-continent repechage tournament.

Johannesburg, South Africa 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.