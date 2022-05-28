Kenya Simbas surrender lead to SWD Eagles in Currie Cup

Kenya Simbas completed their South African tour with a 24-7 loss to SWD Eagles in Currie Cup First Division after throwing away a two-point lead at halftime in Cape Town on Saturday.

Coach Paul Odera’s charges led 7-0 through Timothy Omela when he crossed the whitewash after chasing down a grubber kick on 11 minutes.

Dominic Coulson, from the University of Exeter, successfully converted the try for 7-0 lead by the Kenyans. However, Eagles responded with an unconverted try from Stephan Leonard from a line-out just before the half hour mark.

Simbas held on for a narrow 7-5 lead at the breather before being outmuscled from the line-outs in the second stanza in which they conceded tries from Austin Prins in the 57th minute and Keano Hendricks on 67 and 77 minutes, two of which were converted by Gene Willemse.

The Simbas are scheduled to return home on Sunday for the remaining matches against Leopards on June 4 and Eastern Province Elephants on June 11.

Odera’s side, which is preparing for 2022 Rugby Africa Cup cum 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers slated for July 2-10 in France, has left South Africa with six losses and one win.