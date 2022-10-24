Kenya Simbas star Kubu out of Repechage tourney

Kenya Simbas fly half Jone Kubu will miss the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) final qualifying tournament set for next month in Dubai due to injury.

The Fijian-born injured his left arm during the team's training match on Sunday at the RFUEA ground.

Head coach Paul Odera will name his final squad of 30 players for the November 6 to 18 tournament on Friday.

“It’s quite unfortunate (Kubu's injury), but the management and rehabilitation of the injury has started and we wish him quick recovery, “said Odera, adding that Kubu will be out of action for up to eight weeks.

Odera said Kenya Under-20 star Amon Wamalwa from Homeboyz and Menengai Oilers' Geoffrey Ominde are capable of filling the gap left by Kubu.

Odera noted that Wamalwa has shown great potential to rise through the ranks at Kenya Under-20 side and Kenya Sevens.

“Ominde has been part of Kenya Simbas campaign right from October last year at the Stellenbosch Cup and this year’s Currie Cup. He only missed the qualifier in France,” said Odera.

“The selection is a good headache since we have managed to build good depth. It could have been tough for us if we didn’t have the Under-20 and the Currie Cup outing, “said Odera.

“We had a consistent team hence a fantastic base.”

The Simbas missed out on direct qualification to the RWC set for France after they suffered a 36-0 defeat to Namibia in the final of the 2023 RWC Africa Cup in July in France.

At the final Repechage in Dubai, the Simbas will open their campaign against the United States of America on November 6 at the Sevens Stadium, before taking on Portugal on November 12. They will wrap up against Hong Kong on November 18.

The winner of the competition will join Pool “C” of the RWC that has Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

Meanwhile, 10 teams will battle for this year’s Prescott Cup national schools championship starting Friday at the RFUEA ground.

The teams have been split to two pooll with Nairobi’s Ofafa Jericho High School, who are top seeds, headlining Pool “A” that also has Kisii, Gede, Kiambu and Maseno.

Pool “B” will feature Jomo Kenyatta, Vihiga, Kang’aru, Mang’u and Lenana.

“The participants are the schools that won their regional championship in May this year,” said the organiser Mwalimu Kombo.

“We are making final preparations and talking with the teams for a successful event.”