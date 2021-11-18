Kenya Simbas seek third straight Test win against Brazilians

Brian Tanga

Kenya Simbas' Brian Tanga (second right) during a training session at the RFUEA grounds on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  Stellenbosch Challenge  bronze medal match kicks off at 1pm Saturday
  But coach Odera, after thrashing from Namibia, wary of Brazil's physicality

Kenya Simbas will be looking for their third win in a row against Brazil’s Os Tupis when the two nations clash in the Stellenbosch Challenge bronze medal match at Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa on Saturday from 1pm.

