Kenya Simbas plot Algeria’s downfall

Kenya Simbas Wednesday face an unknown Algeria Lion Cubs in the semi-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifiers at Stade Delort, Marseille, France.

The duel, that also doubles up as an Africa Gold Cup fixture, will get underway at 7pm (Kenyan time) before the second semi-final math between Namibia and Zimbabwe at Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence from 10pm.

Kenya dismantled Uganda Cranes 42-7 to set up the meeting with Algeria, who stopped Senegal 35-12 on Saturday at Stade Maurice David.

On the other hand, Namibia, who are the Africa Gold Cup defending champions, dispatched Burkina Faso 71-5 while Zimbabwe thumped Cote d’Ivoire 38-11 on Friday at Stade Delort.

Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera hinted that he would make some changes due to injury and tactics.

“It won’t be an easy battle, having watched them stop Senegal, who beat us in the first round of qualification last year,” said Odera.

He said that he expected a fit Algerian side.

Odera said Simbas will be intent on keeping a high intensity the entire 80 minutes of the match.

“We played well against Uganda, kept calm, controlled the game and didn’t let any errors affect our rhythm.

“However, we didn’t maintain the same intensity towards the end but we have addressed that,” said Odera.

Kenya captain Dan Sikuta said they have done their homework on how to deal with the Algerians having watched them play against Senegal.

“They are good if they get the forward ball. We just need to stay focused and keep our structure. It will be crucial we win our set pieces and defend well,” said Sikuta.

He said that the team had addressed the loss of concentration that crept into their match against Uganda in the second half.

Unlike Kenya, who have been consistent in their continental rugby campaign, Algeria, who played their first unofficial international in 2007 against Tunisia joined Rugby Africa in 2015.

They played their first official international on June 6 of that year beating Kazakhstan 26-5 in Merlimau, Malaysia.

The Lion Cubs are currently ranked 82 in the world. They won the Africa Rugby Champions Bronze Cup in 2017 to earn promotion to the 2018 Silver Cup.

While most members of Algeria play for clubs in the French Championship, there are others who practice their trade in Australia, New Zealand, Romania and England.

Winger Nadir Megdoud, plays for Rouen Normandie Rugby, scrum-half Thomas Lacroix, features for Aubenas while Mehdi Boundjema is a Sporting Club Albigeois player.