Kenya Simbas playmaker Kubu out of Currie Cup matches

Kenya Simbas star Jone Kubu is back in his homeland Fiji from South Africa where the East African side is competing in the Currie Cup First Division.

Simbas head coach Paul Odera told Nation Sport on Friday that the Kabras Sugar play maker is on compassionate leave.

Kubu will not play any part in the remaining four Currie Cup matches, including the last two against Leopards and Eastern Province Elephants at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on June 4 and June 11 respectively.

“He will be missed for sure, but it is an opportunity for others to step up and show what they can do,” said Odera.

Kubu has lived in Kenya since arriving for 2014 Safari Sevens.

The Fijian-born fullback/winger has bagged several accolades both for club and country including the man of the match awards during the 2016 and 2021 Kenya Cup finals where Kabras lifted the winning trophy.

He was voted the Player of the tournament during Simbas' campaign at the Stellenbosch Challenge in South Africa last year when Simbas stunned Brazil 36-30 to win the bronze medal.

Kubu scored two tries, one penalty ande four conversions against Brazil. He made his debut for Kenya in July 2021 during the Rugby Africa Cup in Nairobi.

Simbas team manager Jimmy Mnene said Kubu asked for some time off having not gone home for over four years. “We thought it best for him to have a break before the big assignment in July. He will join the team mid-June,” explained Mnene.

Kubu featured against Valke on April 9, Zimbabwe (April 23) and Border Bulldogs (May 7) in the ongoing Currie Cup First Division. He was rested against the Griffons on April 30.

Mnene said Kenya Sevens legend Collins Injera was unable to join the team in Cape Town owing to work commitments.