Kenya Simbas invited for Quadrangular Series in South Africa

Kenya Simbas

Kenya Simbas players celebrate their win against Zambia during their  2023 rugby World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya will launch their campaign starting at the semi-final against Namibia while Zimbabwe will play Brazil all on November 14
  • The final and play-offs for third and fourth places will be featured on November 20 with all matches being played at Stellenbosch Academy for Sports
  • However, before the Stellenbosch Series, Kenya 15s will take on Carling Champion Team in the inaugural Champions Match on November 6 at Loftus Versfield Stadium, South Africa

Kenya 15s rugby team has been invited for the quadrangular tournament featuring Zimbabwe, Brazil and Namibia next month in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

