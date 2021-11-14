Kenya Simbas fall to Namibia in Stellenbosch Challenge

Darwin Mukidza

Kenya Simbas' Darwin Mukidza is tackled during a training session at the RFUEA grounds on October 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • This was Kenya’s 11th loss (fifth consecutive) at the hands of Namibia in 14 matches since they first met in 1993.
  • In the first match of the four-nation Stellenbosch Challenge at Markotter Stadium, 34th-ranked Zimbabwe dismissed Brazil 24-22.

Kenya Simbas threw away a five-point lead at halftime as they lost 60-24 in their opening match of the four-nation Stellenbosch Challenge against Namibia in South Africa at Markotter Stadium on Sunday.

