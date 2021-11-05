Kenya Simbas face Currie Cup stars in South Africa

The Kenya 15s rugby side, Simbas, will start their three-week tour of South Africa with a match against a Currie Cup select side in the Carling Champions Cup on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The game starts at 2pm Kenyan time.

Simbas, coached by Paul Odera, arrived in South Africa on Wednesday and had their first training at the Loftus Versfeld on Thursday.

The Currie Cup Select side comprises players from seven clubs: Blue Bulls, Free State Cheetahs, Golden Lions, Griquas, Pumas, Sharks, and Western Province.

The match's sponsor Carling Black Label allowed fans to select the 30-man squad for Currie Cup Select side through online and SMS voting.

Kenya's next match of the tour will be against Namibia in the semifinal of the Stellenbosch Quadrangular on November 14 in Stellenbosch.

The other semifinal will see Zimbabwe battle Brazil on the same day at the same venue.

The tournament's final and third-place play-off matches will be on November 21.

Simbas will conclude their tour with a friendly match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Simbas squad:

Forwards: Ian Njenga (Nondescripts), Joshua Chisanga (Kenya Harlequin), Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Griffin Musila (KCB), Boniface Ochieng (Kenya Harlequin), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Patrick Ouko (KCB), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Malcolm Onsando (Vice-Captain, Clubul Sportive Dinamo Bucharest), Thomas Okeyo (Nakuru), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Dan Sikuta (Captain, Kabras Sugar), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Fidel Oloo (Nondescripts), Steve Sakari (Mwamba), Elkeans Musonye (Impala Saracens)

Backs: Barry Robinson (Kabras Sugar), Brian Wahinya (Blak Blad), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar), John Okoth (Nakuru), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Samuel Asati (KCB), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Darwin Mukidza (Vice-Captain, KCB), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Isaac Njoroge (KCB), Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos)