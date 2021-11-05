Kenya Simbas face Currie Cup stars in South Africa

Brian Tanga

Kenya Simbas' Brian Tanga (second right) during a training session at the RFUEA grounds on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Simbas, coached by Paul Odera, arrived in South Africa on  Wednesday and had their first training at the Loftus Versfeld on Thursday.
  • The Currie Cup Select side comprises players from seven clubs: Blue Bulls, Free State Cheetahs, Golden Lions, Griquas, Pumas, Sharks, and Western Province.

The Kenya 15s rugby side, Simbas, will start their three-week tour of South Africa with a match against a Currie Cup select side in the Carling Champions Cup on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The game starts at 2pm Kenyan time.

