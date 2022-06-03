Kenya Simbas dare Leopards in historic Currie Cup clash

It will be a ferocious battle of cats when Kenya Simbas take on defending champions South Africa's North West Leopards in the Currie Cup First Division Saturday at RFUEA ground starting at 4pm.

The Simbas have only one win from their seven outings and are currently placed ninth in the log with eight points while the Leopards are seventh with 17 points drawn from three wins and four losses.

The two teams will have one match remaining after Saturday to end their regular season campaign before paving way for the semi-final stage.

After the Leopards encounter, Simbas will confront Eastern Province Elephants on June 11 at RFUEA. The Leopards will wrap up against Black Lions the same day at Olën Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The Northern Free State Griffons, who enjoy an unbeaten run, top the 10-team standings with 39 points from eight wins. They are followed by Eastern Province Elephants (26), SWD Eagles (24) and Falcons (22).

The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals due for June 18 with the final slated for June 25.

The two matches in Nairobi dubbed the "Currie Cup Nairobi Series" will be historic in the sense that it is the first time the Currie Cup is being played outside South Africa.

The 2022 Currie Cup Division One is the 84th edition. It is the second tier, running alongside the 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division.

Leopards coach André Pretorius, who expects a highly physical match, indicated that the team that will get it right especially at set pieces will carry the day.

“We have seen Kenyan boys train and play back in South Africa. Their conditioning has improved," said Pretorius. “We know the Simbas will come out firing but at the end of the day, it will be the team that will get it right in lineouts, scrums and kicks.”

Simbas head coach Paul Odera said they have worked on putting up a good defence that will tame the Leopards' pace.

“We shall carry the day if we shall be able to slow them down and be able to play in the right places for territorial advantage through accurate kicking,” said Odera, adding that the team that will dominate at lineouts, scrummages and kick-off will win the duel.

“The Leopards are quick when they have the ball and can manipulate good defence and perhaps that is informed by their coach, who is a former Springboks fly-half,” explained Odera.

Odera and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla rallied Kenyan fans to turn up in numbers to cheer the team to victory.

"Fans need to experience this historic moment as they also support the Simbas in their journey to the 2023 Paris Rugby World Cup," said Gangla, adding that fans will be in for a treat of a lifetime of 15s rugby hence the entry charge of Sh1,000 is worth it.

"Reality is that we need funds to support the Simbas. My message to the media is let us support them and let fans turn up. Let everyone own the Simbas. We know times are tough but this is quality," Gangla appealed.

Gangla said they have invested a lot to have the team play in the Currie Cup since they believe the team will qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

The Africa qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup will take place in the French cities of Marseille and Aixen from July 1 to 10 this year.

Gangla commended KCB Bank, Safaricom, Minet Insurance, Homeboyz Entertainment and Modern Coast for coming on board to support the Series.