Kenya Simbas bounce back with huge Zimbabwe Goshawks win

Kenya Simbas went on the rampage whitewashing their nemesis Zimbabwe Goshawks 48-7 in a thrilling Currie Cup First Division match at Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

The hosts, now on two wins in the Currie Cup league, controlled proceedings from the time centre referee Stephan Geldenhuys from South Africa blew his whistle.

Kenya Simbas’s South African coach Jerome Paarwater could not hide his joy after the match.

“Last week we were unlucky against Namibia but today I’m just glad with the progress of the team. It feels nice to win at home. I have big plans for the team but if only I get a long-term contract with Kenya Rugby Football Union for at least four years. I want to take Kenya to the World Cup,” said Paarwater.

Said his Zimbabwe counterpart Brendan Dawson: “The results shows Kenya was a superior side. I have accepted defeat in a true sportsman spirit. It was a very hot game and truth be told today Kenya played a very good game. I expected a fierce game from them playing at home.”

He blamed the defeat to a relatively “young and inexperienced team” that he was moulding up.

“The average age of my players in this squad is between 21-22 years and compared to Kenya's experience. We could not match their speed and skill,” he added.

Kenya opened the flood gates through a brilliant try by Jimson Misoga that was superbly converted by Dukisa Ntaben. Geroge Nyambua extended the lead for the marauding Simbas with a try that was converted by Ntaben.

Zimbabwe reduced the deficit when Patrick Macklin scored a try that was converted by Tadius Blessings. However, Kenya regained their lead when Alfred Obonyo landed another try.

Jimson Misoga crossed over for the fifth try but Ntaben missed the conversion before Alfred Obonyo dived over for a Kenyan 29-7 half-time lead.