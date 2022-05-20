Kenya Simbas back in the fray in South Africa

Kenya Simbas expect a highly physical game against Boland Cavaliers in their Currie Cup Division One match at the Boland Stadium, in Wellington, Western Cape, South Africa on Saturday.

Kenya skipper Dan Sikuta said they will have to keep their composure throughout the duel as they seek inspiration from their previous win against Border Bulldogs 35-12 on May 7.

It will be Kenya Simbas fifth duel in the 84th edition of the Currie Cup Division One.

Kenya Simbas are taking part for the first time in the second tier that is running alongside the 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division.

“Cavaliers are physical and play to the end of the game. We have done our homework and we shall close down the space on them,” said Sikuta.

The Simbas lost their opening match to Falcons 51-14 on April 9 before going down to Zimbabwe 22-21 on April 23 and Griffons 66-33 on April 30.

However, they made their presence felt when they claimed their first win, beating Border Bulldogs 35-12 on May 7 at Fort Hare Stadium.

Kenya Simbas are using the Currie Cup outing to prepare for the Africa Rugby qualifying tournament to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Kenya Simbas welcomes back Kabras Sugar blind side flanker George Nyambua to the fold after staying out for three weeks due to an injury.

Simbas coach Paul Odera noted that Nyambua’s leadership qualities will be vital in the game.

“I will continue to shift players with the aim of giving everyone the opportunity to show that they can step up and play well at this level,"said Odera.

The Simbas squad facing Boland Cavaliers:

1. Patrick Ouko, 2. Eugene Sifuna, 3. Ephraim Oduor, 4. Thomas Ongera, 5. Brian Juma, 6. George Nyambua, 7. Daniel Sikuta, 8. Bethuel Anami, 9. Samuel Asati, 10. Brian Wahinya, 11. Beldad Ogeta, 12. John Okoth, 13. Vincent Onyala, 14. Derrick Ashihundu, 15. Andrew Matoka