Shujaa stun France but still fall short

Alvin Otieno

Shujaa"s Alvin Otieno (right) makes a try against Morans during their semi-final match at the Safari Sevens at Nyayo National Stadium on October 31, 2021.

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • France had mauled Wales 38-10 and Canada 38-5 and Kenya looked destined for a similar fate after trailing 15-0 at half-time courtesy of unconverted tries from Aaron Grandidier (two) and Joachim Trouabal (one)
  • Kenya turned tables on France with a brace of tries from speedster Vincent Onyala as Captain Nelson Oyoo and debutant Derrick Ashihundu contributed one try each
  • Shujaa is expected to face the fourth-placed team in Pool “A” in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Trophy which is for ranking teams from ninth to 16th place


Kenya Shujaa ended group stage action at the Malaga Sevens on a high after coming from behind to stun France 26-15 in a tale of two halves on Saturday.

