Shujaa stun France but still fall short

Kenya Shujaa ended group stage action at the Malaga Sevens on a high after coming from behind to stun France 26-15 in a tale of two halves on Saturday.

Nursing two losses against Canada 19-17 and Wales 19-14 in Pool “D” matches held on Friday, Kenya started on the wrong footing against the French.

France had mauled Wales 38-10 and Canada 38-5 and Kenya looked destined for a similar fate after trailing 15-0 at half-time courtesy of unconverted tries from Aaron Grandidier (two) and Joachim Trouabal (one).

However, Kenya, who had also lost five consecutive fixtures against France, came into the second half with all guns blazing.

They turned tables on France with a brace of tries from speedster Vincent Onyala as Captain Nelson Oyoo and debutant Derrick Ashihundu contributed one try each. Daniel Taabu made three successful conversions.

The win was enough to move Shujaa from bottom of the group to third on five points but with a better points’ difference than Wales who dropped to last spot.

France won the group with seven points, same as Canada who had an inferior points difference.

The Canadians whipped Wales 26-7 to storm to the main quarter-finals alongside group winners France as Kenya and Wales dropped to the Challenge Trophy.