Shujaa storm Los Angeles 7s quarter-finals

Kenya Sevens blew away Scotland 20-10 to reach the Main Cup quarter-finals at the Los Angeles Sevens on Sunday at the Dignity Health Sports Park, United States.

It was a pulsating exchange of leads between the two teams as skipper Nelson Oyoo put Shujaa ahead before Kaleem Barreto canceled the for the Scots to tie the duel at 5-5.

Alvin "Buffa" Otieno put Kenya Sevens ahead again with a try only for Robbie Ferguson to pull a similar to level at the break 10-10.

Damian McGrath's charges were a joy to watch in the second half as they starved the Scots of possession.

Vincent Onyala and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo would land a try each to catapult Kenya to their third main Cup quarter-finals this season.

Shujaa will now meet Australia at 8.13pm on Sunday.

Kenya lauched their Pool 'D' campaign in the last leg of the 2021/22 World Sevens Series by losing to Samoa 33-14. However, they recovered to beat England 19-14 as the victory against Scotland placed them in the Cup quarter-finals.

Samoa completed their campaign unbeaten after demolishing England 31-5.

Samoa will meet Argentina at 8.57pm in one of the other Cup quarter-final matches.

Fiji meets United States at 8.35pm with New Zealand taking on Ireland at 9.19pm in the other Cup quarter-final duels.