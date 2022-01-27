Shujaa seek redemption at Seville Sevens

Innocent Simiyu

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu names his squad for Dubai Sevens tournament on November 19, 2021 at Parklands Sports Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shujaa takes on the Aussies at 4.49pm in their Pool "D" opening match before seeking revenge against Canada and Scotland on Saturday at 10.45am and 4.30pm respectively
  • Shujaa, who are now placed ninth in the Series with 23 points, lost to Canada and Scotland at different stages at Malaga Sevens
  • Kenya finished last at the previous Malaga Sevens, losing to Japan 26-17 in the semi-final for 13th place

Kenya Sevens hope for good fortunes this time around when they launch their Seville Sevens quest against Australia at Estadio la Cartuja on Friday in Spain.

