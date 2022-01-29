Shujaa recover to beat Canada

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (left) chases down an Australian opponent

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (left) chases down an Australian opponent during their opening Pool 'D' match at Seville Sevens at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool | Edward Alusa

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Canadians were quick on the blocks with Anton Ngongo giving them the opening try
  • The Kenyans would plough back with big man Herman Humwa hitting back with a converted try to lead 7-5 at the break
  • Alvin "Buffa" Otieno, Vincent Onyala and Tony Omondi went for a try each in the second half to put Kenya beyond reach before the latter romped with three conversions

Kenya Sevens recovered from an awful start to beat Canada 24-5 to swing back into contention for Seville Sevens title on Saturday at Estadio La Cartuja, Spain.

