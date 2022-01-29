Shujaa recover to beat Canada

Kenya Sevens recovered from an awful start to beat Canada 24-5 to swing back into contention for Seville Sevens title on Saturday at Estadio La Cartuja, Spain.

The Canadians were quick on the blocks with Anton Ngongo giving them the opening try.

The Kenyans would plough back with big man Herman Humwa hitting back with a converted try to lead 7-5 at the break.

Then Alvin "Buffa" Otieno, Vincent Onyala and Tony Omondi went for a try each in the second half to put Kenya beyond reach before the latter romped with three conversions.

Kenya Sevens had suffered a 42-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia on Friday.

Kenya now must beat Scotland at 4.13pm on Saturday in their last Pool "D" match if they hope to qualify for the main Cup quarter-finals.

Both teams have all to play for with each having won one match each.

Australia sealed their place in the main Cup after beating Scotland 19-7 for their second consecutive win.