Shujaa out of Malaga Sevens Main Cup

Robin Pluempe

Shujaa's Alvin Otieno (centre) beats Germany's Robin Pluempe (left) during their Safari Sevens final match at Nyayo National Stadium on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Coach Innocent Simiyu’s men went into both Pool “D” fixtures with a better head-to-head record after winning their last two matches against Canada and three against Wales
  • Kenya came back strongly in the second half, grounding a try each through Onyala and Oyoo, with Levy Amunga making one successful conversion for 19-17 score in favour of Canada with less than two and a half minutes left
  • Kenya was sloppy with ball handling, ending up on the losing side after managing just one more try from Jeff Oluoch converted by Daniel Taabu against two from the Welsh by Williams and Tom Brown

Kenya Shujaa’s hope for a top-five finish at the third round of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Malaga, Spain went up in smoke after throwing away leads in defeats against Canada and Wales on the first day at the Malaga Stadium on Saturday.

