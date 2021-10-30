Kenya’s Shujaa, Morans on back foot after tough day 1

Safari Sevens

Kenya Shujaa's Timothy Mmasi (left) brushes off Nigeria Stallions' Samuel Akpabio during their Safari 7's Rugby tournament match at Nyayo National Stadium on on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Over 5,000 fans turn up at Nyayo stadium

Kenyan teams have a lot of work to do if the hope to  keep the Safari Sevens title in the country after a tough day one at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.