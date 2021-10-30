Kenya’s Shujaa, Morans on back foot after tough day 1

Kenyan teams have a lot of work to do if the hope to keep the Safari Sevens title in the country after a tough day one at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Defending champions Morans as well as former winners Shujaa posted mixed results as Germany, Samurai International and Uganda topped pools “A”, “B” and “C” with perfect records.

Shujaa crushed Nigeria’s Stallion Sevens 60-0 with Brunson Madigu and Timothy Mmasi scoring two tries apiece while crowd favourite Alvin “Buffa” Otieno, Alvin Marube, Edmund Anya, Captain Herman Humwa, Johnstone Olindi and Archadius Khwesa landed once each to reveal the Kenyans’ intent.

But Shujaa were shocked 14-12 by 2019 European Grand Prix champions Germany who capitalized on many errors committed by the Kenyan side.

Shujaa bounced back in their last match, defeating Zimbabwe 26-5 after getting tries through Olindi (two) and Marube, with Amunga successfully converting.

Christopher Vuyani scored Zimbabwe's consolation try.

Germany won the group much to the surprise of their coach Damian McGrath.

“I was surprised to beat Kenya. I'm happy we've reached the knock-out stage,” he said.

Germany thumped Zimbabwe 17-15 before finishing their day’s assignment with a 60-5 crushing of Stallions.

Uganda, under Ex-Kenya internatinal Tolbert Onyango, were impressive beating Moran 24-0, Spain 19-10 and Kenyan champions KCB 24-14.

Samurai International, featuring former Kenya stars Andrew Amonde and Collins Injera also impressed with victories over Kenya youth side Chipu (28-7), Red Wailers of Britain ( 28-0) and South Africa All Stars Sevens Academy (31-12).

Over 5,000 fans turned up on Saturday.