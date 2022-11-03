Kenya Shujaa face Ireland in Hong Kong 7s opener

Kenya and Ireland get the proceedings at Hong Kong Sevens underway when they clash starting 10.40am (Kenyan time) on Friday at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Shujaa will then confront Argentina and Canada on Saturday at 6.25am and 9.45pm respectively in their Pool “D” outing of the Hong Kong Sevens that is being played for the first time in three years.

Argentina, who finished fourth in 2022 having been in contention for the title heading into the final tournament in Los Angeles, will face Canada in the second match of the opening day at 11.04am.

Argentina and Ireland finished above Kenya in fourth and fifth places during the 2021/2022 World Rugby Sevens Series. Kenya settled 12th with Canada in 14th place.

Argentina won the Vancouver leg of the series, beating Fiji 29-10 before finishing second in Malaga where they lost to South Africa 24-17 while Ireland’s best show was in Toulouse, France where they lost to Fiji 29-17 in the final.

Shujaa reached the Cup quarterfinals thrice last season during the opening legs of Dubai I and Dubai II where they collected 10 and 12 points respectively and the last leg of the series in Los Angeles where they got 12 points.

The last Hong Kong Sevens was played last in 2018/2019 where Kenya reached the Challenge Trophy semi-finals.

Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions remain in place for the tournament, but with up to 34,000 fans set to fill the stands at Hong Kong Stadium to watch the world’s best players.

Strathmore University Leos’ forward, George “Japolo” Ooro, and Menengai Oilers’ utility back, Dennis Abukuse, are set to make their debut at the World Rugby Sevens Series with Shujaa.

“Our set pieces and general skill level have improved. This is like a continuation having just finished the World Series and World Cup. This has given us a good foundation,” said Kenya Sevens coach Damian McGrath.

Fiji, the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics champions, arrived in Hong Kong fresh from winning the Rugby World Cup Sevens, having beaten New Zealand 29-12 in the final at Cape Town Stadium on September 11.

Eight members of that squad, as well as three survivors of the successful Hong Kong campaign three years ago, have been retained for this weekend’s tournament.

Fiji beat France 21-7 to win Hong Kong Sevens in 2019.

Coach Ben Gollings hopes his squad has a good mix of youth and experience but understands the country’s relationship with the competition brings with it a certain amount of pressure.

“Hong Kong Sevens is a pinnacle event, but none more so than for Fiji where there is a huge amount of support and they have won it back-to-back five times in a row which is an incredible record,” Gollings said.

Fiji, drawn in Pool “C” alongside the USA, Japan and Spain, finished the 2022 Series just four points from the title, which was won by Australia for the first time.

Australia’s title defence will be tested from the opening day, having been drawn in Pool “A” alongside New Zealand, Samoa and hosts Hong Kong.

The champions will begin their 2023 Series campaign against the home side in a match scheduled to kick-off at 2:03pm.

England, four-time Hong Kong Sevens winners, will not feature this weekend, or in the series.

Instead, England, Scotland and Wales will be replaced by Great Britain, who will compete in the series and Hong Kong for the first time.