Kenya Sevens win Challenge Trophy in Seville

Kenya's Bush Mwale (left) touches down

Kenya's Bush Mwale (left) touches down during their opening Pool 'D' match against Australia at Seville Sevens at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool | Edward Alusa

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Manu Moreno's try put Spain back in the lead at 19-14 only for Taabu's try to bring back Shujaa into the game as regular time elapsed.
  • Then Wekesa would spring with the winning try. It was a great improvement for Kenya, who had collected one point after finishing bottom at the previous leg of Malaga Sevens.

Kevin Wekesa touched down a sudden death try as Kenya Sevens beat Spain 24-19 to lift the Challenge Trophy at the Seville Sevens at Estadio de La Cartuja, Spain on Sunday.

