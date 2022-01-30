Kenya Sevens win Challenge Trophy in Seville

Kevin Wekesa touched down a sudden death try as Kenya Sevens beat Spain 24-19 to lift the Challenge Trophy at the Seville Sevens at Estadio de La Cartuja, Spain on Sunday.

The victory saw Shujaa finish ninth to collect eight points from the event in the 2021/2022 World Sevens Series.

With the two teams tied at 19-19 after regular time, Daniel Taabu, who had scored to level the proceedings for Kenya, offloaded the ball to Wekesa to pin the winning try.

Related Kenya Sevens battle Spain for Challenge Trophy Rugby

Anthony Omondi converted Vincent Onyala's try to hand Kenya a 7-0 lead. But Pol Pla beat the Shujaa defence to score as Juan Martinez added the extras to level at 7-7 at the break.

Then Tiago Romeo sliced through to land before Martinez converted to give Spain the lead 14-7, but Jeffrey Oluoch to hit back for Shujaa with a marvelling try.

Johnstone Olindi converted to square at 14-14.

Manu Moreno's try put Spain back in the lead at 19-14 only for Taabu's try to bring back Shujaa into the game as regular time elapsed.