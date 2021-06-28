Kenya Sevens rugby teams handed tricky Olympic pools

Kenya Sevens team coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu (second left) with some of his players and their  Kenya Lionesses counterparts at Ole Sereni Hotell during a breakfast meeting on March 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • France were in fine form as they swept all before them to qualify for Tokyo via the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco earlier this month.
  • Brazil qualified for Tokyo after they beat Colombia 28-15 in the South American qualifier, while Rio 2016 quarter-finalists Fiji overcame Papua New Guinea to qualify from Oceania.

Kenya Sevens have been handed 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist South Africa and United States of America (USA) in Pool “C” of their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games sevens rugby tournament.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.