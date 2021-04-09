Kenya Sevens humiliate Uganda to settle for Plate in Dubai

Kenya's Billy "The Kid"Odhiambo evades a tackle from a Ugandan player during their Pool "Blue" match of the Emirates Invitational Sevens at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai on April 8, 2021. Kenya won 28-10.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shujaa had stunningly lost to Chile 14-12 in the Cup quarterfinals.
  • France settled third after blowing away Chile 47-0 in the playoff.

Johnstone Olindi scored a hat-trick of tries as Kenya thrashed Uganda Cranes 38-5 to lift the Plate as the second leg of the Emirates Invitational Sevens ended at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

