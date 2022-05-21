Kenya Sevens hit Wales, drop to Challenge Trophy

Herman Humwa drilled down a brace of tries as Kenya Shujaa salvaged some pride, beating Wales 19-14 in their last Pool “B” match of Toulouse Sevens at Stade Ernest-Wallon, France on Saturday.

However, the victory was all in vain as Kenya Sevens once again missed out on the main Cup to slump to the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals.

This is after they lost to Olympic champions Fiji and France 29-5 and 38-14 respectively the previous day.

Humwa landed before Anthony Omondi converted to give Shujaa a 7-0 lead but Ewan Rosser struck back for Wales with Tom Williams adding the extras to level 7-7.

Humwa sealed his double with Omondi converting to retake the lead 14-7 at the break.

Then Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo crossed the white chalk for Shujaa to put the match beyond reach even as Luke Treharne pulled a try for Wales.