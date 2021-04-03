Kenya Sevens hammer Japan to finish third in Dubai

France player gives Kenya Sevens' Daniel Taabu a hand-off during their semifinal match of Emirates Invitational Sevens on April 3, 2021 at the Sevens Stadium. Kenya lost 17-5.
Photo credit: Pool |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • France had earlier on halted Kenya’s dream of reaching the final when they humbled Shujaa 17-5 in the semi-finals.
  • Kenya Sevens will now look forward to an improved performance in the next leg due Friday to Saturday this week.

Kenya hammered Japan 31-14 to finish third in the first leg of the Emirates Invitational Sevens on Saturday at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.