Kenya Sevens coach 'Namcos' fired, Briton McGath appointed

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has fired Kenya Sevens coach Innocent 'Namcos" Simiyu.

However, a statement from the union Wednesday evening indicated that they have parted ways with the coach, who is a former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas International.

The Union has instead appointed Briton Damian McGath to take over from Simiyu for a period of two years that will see him guide the team to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simiyu handled the team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year.

KRU Secretary General Ian Mugambi said the team's strength and conditioning coaches Mike Shamiah and Anthony Michiri have also been replaced.

The 64-year-old McGrath, who recently handled Germany, has experience spanning 30 years where he coached Canada between 2016 to 2019, guiding the side to Singapore Sevens victory in 2017.

Before heading to Canada, McGrath coached England Sevens at the 2002 and 2014 Commonwealth Games in Manchester and Glasgow respectively and at the 2005 World Cup Sevens in Hong Kong.