Kenya Sevens chase 6th title, but more at stake in Kampala

The 2022 Rugby Africa Sevens kicks off in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday with Kenya Shujaa chasing their sixth title as other nations jostle for Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens spots.

Fourteen countries are taking part in the annual tournament with the best placed Commonwealth team securing a ticket to the Club Games due on June 28 to August 8 in the English city.

The gold, silver and bronze medallists will join South Africa and Kenya as the continent’s representatives to this year’s Rugby World Cup Sevens that will be held in Cape Town from September 9 to 11.

Kenya tackle Senegal in one of the seven group qualifying matches to be held on Saturday.

However Kenya coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu was not happy with the format employed by Rugby Africa.

Teams will start with knock-out matches to enter two pools where they will battle for semi-final berths.

Not appropriate.

Simiyu said that playing four matches in one day was not appropriate. “It is not a normal format. Playing four matches in a day is not good for player welfare. But we have no option since other teams seem okay with the format. A normal format which we are used to is three matches in a day,” said the former Kenya international.

Shujaa, a core team in the World Rugby Sevens Series, and under the captainship of Nelson Oyoo are expected to breeze through the tournament but will have to be wary of the likes of Uganda, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The reigning African champions are fresh from playing in the Singapore and Vancouver legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series that was anything but inspiring.

“Our decision making at crucial moments on the pitch have not been good. Nonetheless, the morale is high and our target is to win the Africa Cup,” said Simiyu.



Africa Rugby Sevens group qualifying matches on Saturday:

Kenya v Senegal

Uganda v Burundi

Zimbabwe v Burkina Faso

Madagascar v Botswana

Namibia v Ghana

Zambia v Cameroon

Tunisia v Mauritius