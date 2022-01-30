Kenya Sevens battle Spain for Challenge Trophy

Daniel Taabu in action against Australia

Kenya's Daniel Taabu (right) chases down an Australian opponent during their opening Pool 'D' match at Seville Sevens at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool | Edward Alusa

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Blitzbokke bundled out Scotland 31-24, Ireland stopped England 24-12, Australia beat the United States 29-14, while Argentina battled to down France 26-21 all in the Cup quarterfinals.
  • Kenya went into Seville placed ninth in the Series with 23 points behind South Africa, who lead with 66 points followed by Argentina and Australia with 53 and 47 points respectively.

Kenya Sevens touched down four tries to edge out Germany 24- 5 and reach the Challenge Trophy final on Sunday at the Seville Sevens at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.