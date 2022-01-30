Kenya Sevens battle Spain for Challenge Trophy

Kenya Sevens touched down four tries to edge out Germany 24- 5 and reach the Challenge Trophy final on Sunday at the Seville Sevens at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain.

Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo and Nelson Oyoo broke the German defence to score as Anthony Omondi managed one conversion for Shujaa who led 12-5 at the break.

But it’s Germany who overturned Kenya’s lead from Odhiambo’s try to take charge 7-5 after Bastian van der Bosch converted Jack Hunt’s try. Oyoo’s try converted by Omondi got Shujaa back into the driver’s seat.

Alvin “Buffa) Otieno and Jeffrey Oluoch crossed the white chalk to put Kenya beyond reach as Johnstone Olindi managed one conversion.

Kenya will now play Spain in the ninth place final at 8.06pm on Sunday where the winner gets to lift the Challenge Trophy and bag eight points for the 2021/2022 World Severs Series.

Spain, who won the Challenge Trophy last weekend during the Malaga Sevens, beat Japan 26-5 to set up Kenya who got a bye to the semi-final.

Kenya will be assured of at least seven points in case they lose, a big improvement from the Malaga Sevens where they collected just one point after finishing last.

South Africa, winners of Dubai Sevens I&II and Malaga Sevens, will meet Ireland, while Australia are up against Argentina in the main Cup semi-finals.

The Blitzbokke bundled out Scotland 31-24, Ireland stopped England 24-12, Australia beat the United States 29-14, while Argentina battled to down France 26-21 all in the Cup quarterfinals.