Kenya Sevens ace Oliech to miss Olympic Games

Samuel Oliech of Kenya (centre) powers his way past Samoa opponents on Day 1 of the Hong Kong Sevens on April 8, 2016.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Shujaa has already featured in four pre-Olympic tournaments held in Spain on February 20-21 and February 27-28 and in Dubai on April 2-3 and April 8-9.
  • The Africa Men's Sevens champions finished the Madrid tour in second place behind Argentina in both tournaments, third in the first tournament in Dubai and fifth in the last tournament in Dubai.

Kenya Sevens ace Samuel “Sammy” Oliech will miss the Tokyo Olympic Games due to injury.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.