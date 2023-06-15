Kenya Sevens: A mighty fall

On April 17, 2016, Kenya beat Fiji 30-16 to register her finest hour with victory in the Main Cup of the Singapore leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Shujaa became only the ninth team to win a world title. How did we get from such dizzy heights to relegation from core status of the World Sevens Series in London on May 21, 2023?

The relegation was followed that same week with the withdrawal of the Kenya 15s side from the Currie Cup due to lack of funds. What is the import of the relegation from the World Series? It means that Kenya will not get the US$150,000 annual grant from World Rugby for Sevens development which, according to KRU financial statements for 2021, is a big blow for a body in dire financial straits.

And why did the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) commit the 15s side to the Currie Cup in South Africa only to arrive late, giving walk-overs to their opponents in the first two matches and then eventually withdrawing from the competition altogether after the clash with Zimbabwe in Nakuru on May 20?

What was the point of entering the competition when they knew they did not have finances to honour the fixtures?

Gideon Masika of Zimbabwe Goshawks drives towards Kenya Simbas' territory during their Currie Cup First Division match at Nakuru Athletics Club on May 20, 2023. Kenya won 48-7. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Max Muniafu, a member of the first ever Kenya Sevens team in 1986, says that the buck stops with the KRU.

“The buck will always stop with the KRU. We seem to be lacking rugby nuance at the board level that allows them to put their finger on exactly what is going wrong and to stem the downward spiral of a treasure like Shujaa. The team has fallen in the same river several times.”

The first Kenya Sevens team to play at the famous Hong Kong Sevens in 1986. From Left, Alunga Omolo, Jackson Omaido, Max Muniafu, Jimmy Owino (with ball), Cliff Mukulu and Evans Vitisia. Kenya reached the Plate quarter-finals.PHOTO/FILE

Muniafu points out that Kenya Sevens rose on the back of a dedicated group of Mwamba FC players such as Humphrey Kayange, Collins Injera and Lavin Asego, who schooled themselves in the shorter version of the game.

“They profoundly influenced our local Sevens circuit and eventually the international one. Is there awareness of this in our rugby trust? Are there any efforts to replicate such a group with a young group of selected players? Do we have the talent in store to play out there and what efforts have we made to ensure this?”

Andrew Amonde was the captain when Shujaa triumphed in Singapore. He talks of “off-pitch distractions”, money issues such as late allowances.

“Players cannot be expected to perform if they are not settled,” he observes. “The rain started beating us in 2019. We were on the brink of relegation but we survived. That was a warning sign but it was not taken seriously.”

“Secondly,” he continues, “The transition from my lot was not handled well. Without a shadow of doubt, Kenya has talent; the win in Singapore is proof. The opposition has invested heavily in their teams with high performance units, money and coaching staff. We cannot compete as we are.”

Kenya Sevens' captain Andrew Amonde in action during their training session at the RFUEA grounds on February 20, 2020 ahead of the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2019/20 Sevens World Series in Los Angeles and Vancouver. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Fred Ollows, a former KRU Development Manager, who was in office when Kenya got core status, recalls: “The World Series itself was new, having begun in 1999. Eventually, we got admitted as a core side in 2005. This was both an on- and off-the-field endorsement. It will come as a surprise to many but this was the culmination of long discussions with World Rugby. Mark Egan, then-World Rugby Sevens Manager, kept in close contact, calling after every tournament for about three seasons running into 2005.”

“Once we got into the circuit, we did not appear to have a clear pathway for how we wanted to develop the team. Over the 18 seasons, the clearest difficulty has been transitions. The best transition seems to have been from Bill Githinji to Benjamin Ayimba and onto Mike Friday. Ayimba was particularly lucky to have worked with his long-term playmates, Oscar Osir and Felix Ochieng. The chemistry was excellent,” Ollows recalls.

Shujaa, says Ollows, has been on the brink of relegation for some time now. “In the last set of mainstream tournaments, we have not won a match on Day 1.

We haven’t kept up with the pace at which the other core teams have evolved in the circuit. Eventually, we have settled for a physically direct approach, which is not how we played when we were more successful in the earlier part of the series, in early 2000 to 2015.”

Subsequently, he argues, Shujaa seems to have lurched from management to management without a coherent strategy.

“Of course this has partly been due to the ongoing paucity of resources that has ensured that there is no proper player feeder into the team. As a result, we have players in the set-up for far too long. Sevens is a young players’ game especially due to its agility and pace demands. We saw players going into their early, mid-and late 30s.”

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu names his squad for Dubai Sevens tournament on November 19, 2021 at Parklands Sports Club. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Eric Ngure, a risk analyst, agrees. “We need a better way to transition younger players into the team. I honestly believe there’s a core group of players that stayed in the team for too long.”

In the last few years, he adds, Shujaa have had too many coaches, an average of one coach every two years. “This isn’t enough time to achieve a playing philosophy and strategy. We’ve been left behind by the advanced nations.

The biggest issue is money. Money is the oil that lubricates the machine. Without it everything stalls as we have witnessed in the past when the players had spats with the Board.”

Ngure suggests a way forward. “We need new avenues to raise money. Why not give out the commercial rights for Kenya and Enterprise Cup’s and the National Sevens circuit to a for-profit company that can take over from KRU and run the leagues profitably. They may be better placed to secure funding and television rights.”

Rugby aficionado Hamilton Majiwa observes that ball handling mistakes, conceding penalties and a lack of concentration cost the team. “The team needs to get the basics right. With proper management and goodwill from the Union, we will be back in the top flight,” he says.

Bill Cherry, Vice-President of Nondies FC, thinks it is more of an attitude problem. “Kenya lost because they think that the others would just let them off the hook or do their work for them.

Kenya Sevens failure is symptomatic of the entire Kenya rugby programme. There are many teams who want those spots on the HSBC Sevens Series and are willing to work for it.

Fiji’s Vuiviwa Naduvalo is tackled during the mens match between Fiji and Kenya during day one of the World Rugby Sevens series at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on January 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Michael Bradley | AFP

The 15s were tossed out of the Currie Cup simply for failing to show up. And having a private citizen bail out the 15s team in Dubai in 2022 suggests that Kenya no longer belongs on the world stage. Until the Kenya rugby programme starts pointing fingers at itself, we will not return to the international stage.”

The Weekly Review reached out to KRU officials for comment but immediate former KRU Chairman Oduor Gangla declined to answer questions while current chairman Alex Mutai had not got back to us by the time we went to press.

New KRU chairman Sasha Mutai (right) is congratulated by the outgoing chair Oduor Gangla during the AGM on March 29, 2023 at the RFUEA ground. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The ball is firmly in KRU’s court. Will Kenya Sevens get back to the World Sevens series? Only time will tell.