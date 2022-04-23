Kenya rally to sink Zimbabwe in Africa 7s

Kenya Shujaa came from 19-7 down to start their Pool “A” fixtures on a bright note after thrashing Zimbabwe 24-19 at the Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

In the game of two halves, Alvin “Buffa” Otieno began Kenya’s revival in the second half before Bush Mwale’s converted try brought scores to 19-19.

Daniel Taabu scored Kenya’s last try at the death to deny the Zimbabweans victory.

Zimbabwe had led at the break 12-7 after also benefiting from numerical strength following Anthony Omondi’s sin-bin.

Madagascar leads this group after humiliating Namibia 41-0. Only the top two teams will advance to the semi-finals. Kenya’s next match is against Namibia at 4.22pm.

Mauritius, Botswana, Ghana and Burundi were eliminated in round one and dropped to the Challenge Trophy.

Round one results:

Kenya 19 Senegal 0

Uganda 71 Burundi 0

Zimbabwe 12 Burkina Faso 14

Madagascar 52 Botswana 0

Namibia 19 Ghana 10

Zambia 33 Cameroon 7

Tunisia 14 Mauritius 7

Round two results:

Madagascar 41 Namibia 0

Kenya 24 Zimbabwe 19

Challenge Trophy: