Kenya out to reclaim Under-20 Barthes Trophy

Former Under-20 Barthes Trophy champions Kenya are hoping to reclaim the title they lost last year when the 2023 continental showpiece kicks off at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Chipu, as the team is known, plans to go all out in their matches, beginning with the date against arch-rivals and neighbours Uganda in the quarter-final at the 30,000-seater stadium from 4:30pm.

During the captains' photo shoot at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday, Kenya captain Laban Kipsang said the hosts were ready for the competition.

“We are going to play our hearts and all out to the finals. We are not coming to the tournament just to participate but compete and lift the trophy,” said the youngster from Kenya Harlequin as he admitted that Uganda were worthy opponents.

In last year’s edition, Chipu demolished Uganda 54-20 in quarter-finals, but lost to Namibia 16-5 in semi-final stage before settling for bronze after drowning Madagascar 49-15 in third place playoff.

Uganda finished sixth after succumbing 24-11 against Tunisia in fifth place playoff.

“We come into this year’s tournament with high expectations. We were not satisfied with our results last year and expect better results this year. Kenya has been our rival for many generations. They got the better of us last year but this time we have come with different hopes and spirits. We expect a tough match because Kenya is at home. Nevertheless, we are mentally prepared,” said Uganda vice captain Awon David.

David noted that Barthes Trophy was a good stepping stone for those aspiring to play professional rugby.

“We hope to have fun and get the best out of it,” he added.

Zimbabwe stunned heavyweights Namibia 19-14 in last year's final.

“People doubted us last year but we proved them wrong. We will work hard and show people what we are capable of,” said Zimbabwe captain Panashe Zuze.

Zimbabwe coach Shaun De Souza admitted that they will be under pressure to defend the title but was quick to remind everyone that they are the defending champions.

“Every team is looking at us, so we have a tough task at hand to retain our title. Everyone wants to make it to the World Trophy and that’s our target,” said De Souza, whose charges launch their campaign against Cote d'Ivoire at 9am.

Zambia captain Fred Mutonga said they were excited about the Namibia match.

“It will be tough, but we are equally prepared for them. Our target is to take one match at a time until we lift the trophy and qualify for the World Trophy,” Mutonga told Nation.Africa.

Namibia captain Jose Losper said their target is to qualify for the World Trophy.

“The weather here is hot and sunny, so we will see what happens,” he added.

Barthes Trophy quarter-final fixtures

Zimbabwe v Cote d'Ivoire (9am)

Namibia v Zambia (11.30am)

Madagascar v Tunisia (2pm)