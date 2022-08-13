Kenya Lionesses storm Challenger Series quarter-finals

Kenya Lionesses have qualified for the quarter-finals of World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2022 in ruthless fashion after beating former World Rugby Women's Sevens Series core side China 17-15 and arch-rivals South Africa 31-5 in Pool “D” in Chile.

Grace Okulu’s 10th minute conversion proved decisive in Kenya’s victory in the opening match against China.

Okulu opened the scoring with an unconverted try but Yan Meiling equalised 5-5. Both sides went into the break level at 10-10 after Naomi Amuguni had restored Kenya’s lead only for X. Wang to tie the scores.

Kenya started the second half on the back foot after Liu Xiaoqian put China on top for the first time in the match just seconds after the restart. However, Okulu ensured Kenya upset China after converting Jean Bisela Simiyu’s try.

Coach Dennis Mwanja’s side was ruthless in the second match in which Okulu and new captain Judith Auma put Kenya ahead 10-0 with an unconverted try apiece. Okulu converted for 12-0.

Liske Lategan reduced the deficit for African champions South Africa with an unconverted try before Kenya pulled away with tries from Japan-based Janet “Shebesh” Okello, Auma and Okulu who also made two successful conversions in the second half.

Mwanja attributed the win to improved ball handling and defence.

Going forward, the former Kenya Shujaa star noted that his girls hope to improve more on concentration depth in attack and speed of ball movement.

“There is a lot to achieve in our plans. We are just starting in a bigger scheme of things. Girls are focused for the next match (against Chile),” he added.

Chile, who face Kenya at 5.43pm on Saturday, are out of the running for a place in the quarter-final after losing 22-10 to South Africa and China 36-0.

Poland, Belgium, Papua New Guinea and Argentina are in Pool “E”, while Japan, Kazakhstan, Colombia and Mexico are in Pool “F”.