Kenya Lionesses maul Uganda to storm Rugby Africa Cup

Kenya Lionesses are through to the 2023 Rugby Africa Women's Cup Championship event.

The Lionesses sailed through after they crushed Uganda She-Cranes 23-3 in the Pool “B” clash at the Wankulukuku Stadium, Kampala on Wednesday.

The Lionesses dominated proceedings in all facets of play, touching down three tries, a conversion and two penalties against Uganda’s penalty to ease to victory.

Kenya's Grace Okulu (centre) evades a tackle from Rugby Cranes' Charlotte Mudoola at Wankulukuku in Kampala Uganda on November 2, 2022. Photo credit: John Batanudde | Nation Media Group

Tries from fullback Anne Goretti, winger Christabel Lindo and substitute forward Rose Otieno spurred the Lionesses, handled by former international Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja, to next year’s championship.

The Lionesses finished unbeaten to top the pool with nine points, having downed Zambia 36-17 on Saturday at the Wankulukuku Stadium.

She-Cranes finished second with five points from their 36-17 victory against Zambia on Tuesday last week.

The Lionesses will be joined by Pool “A” winners South Africa, Madagascar, who won Pool “C” and Pool “D” winners Burkina Faso in the Championship next year.

The Championship will be used as an Africa qualifier for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The 2022 Rugby Africa Women's Cup is the second edition of the Rugby Africa Women's Cup following the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 editions due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

The Lionesses dominated the Ugandans from the opening whistle and camped in their 22 as Goretti sneaked through to land but missed her own conversion.

Despite camping in She-Cranes territory with lovely phases, the Ugandans managed to put up good defence with smashing tackles.

Kenya got a penalty in the process with Goretti putting it over to extend the lead to 8-0 at the break.

The Lionesses staged some good displays in the line-outs to dominate possession but still couldn’t break She-Cranes' last line of defence but some individual brilliance from fly-half Grace Adhiambo saw her chalk a drop goal to stretch the lead to 11-0.

She-Cranes would venture into Kenya’s territory to get a penalty just outside the 22m mark that Charlotte Mudoola curled over to reduce the deficit to 11-3.

Kenya's forwards were a marvel to watch as they set up Lindo at the blind side to land their second try. Adhiambo failed to convert but Kenya took their lead to 16-3.

She-Cranes would for the first time gain inroads into Kenya’s five metres zone after 67 minutes but their efforts were futile as their player Lydia Wamubiru was sin-binned for a high tackle.

The Lionesses would stage another display before Otieno grounded the ball from the maul. Goretti converted to put away the match.