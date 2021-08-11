Kenya Lionesses face tough South Africans in friendly

Linet Moraa

Kenya Lionesses' Linet Moraa (centre) is tackled by Madagascar players during their 15s test match at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Felix Oloo’s charges will face the South Africans again on August 16 in the second and last test match
  • The Lionesses have only met South Africa once before, during the 2019 Africa Women Cup-cum-World Cup qualifying tournament in Johannesburg.

Kenya Lionesses face South Africa on Thursday in a build-up match ahead of their do-or-die Rugby Women World Cup qualifying match against Colombia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.